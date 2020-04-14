Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,588 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

NYSE HON traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $140.61. 210,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

