Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.27.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,984. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.