Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CNB Bank bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,291. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.