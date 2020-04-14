Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. 5,931,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,840. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

