Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,859 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $12.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.57.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.