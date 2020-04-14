Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.67. 38,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.53.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

