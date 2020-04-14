Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,452 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,934,000 after buying an additional 169,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,215,000 after buying an additional 864,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,981 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

