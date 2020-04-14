Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

UNP stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.08. The company had a trading volume of 120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,907. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.