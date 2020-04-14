Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.35 Million in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of STI remained flat at $$70.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,954,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.