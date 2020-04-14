Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

