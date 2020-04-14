Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 237,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 692,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,751,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

