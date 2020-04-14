Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.28. 2,921,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.
In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
