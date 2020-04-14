Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.28. 2,921,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

