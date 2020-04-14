Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 304.1% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Amgen by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

