Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 749.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,930 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,824,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

