Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 217,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

