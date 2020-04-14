Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,696,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

