Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 106.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 373,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

