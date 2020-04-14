Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $6.35 on Tuesday, hitting $269.86. 280,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day moving average of $266.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

