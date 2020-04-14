Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 47,137 Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock remained flat at $$108.24 during trading on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

