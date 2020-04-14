Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,965 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,942,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 2,475,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,492,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.