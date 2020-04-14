Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 11,953 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25,431.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.46.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $18.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $414.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,782,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,028. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

