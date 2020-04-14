Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,139 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after buying an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,049,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.51. 97,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,056. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.