Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,038 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.36. 135,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

