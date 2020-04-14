Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $283.75. 5,102,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

