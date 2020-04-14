Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 71,640 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1,632.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,640 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 300,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,865. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.