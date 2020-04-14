Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 333 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $12.20 on Tuesday, hitting $335.14. 110,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.97. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

