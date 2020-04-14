Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 17,654 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

