Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 16,418 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 174,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,975. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

