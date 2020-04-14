Centauri (CTX) Price Tops $0.0007

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market cap of $32,246.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.04403848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

