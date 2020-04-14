Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.66

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 218150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.83.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

