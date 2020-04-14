Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

