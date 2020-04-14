Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter worth $88,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

