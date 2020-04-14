Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.50, 44,196 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 832,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

