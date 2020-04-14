Ccore Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,754.12 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.02764454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00226071 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

