Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $145.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $150.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $156.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $563.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $567.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $573.10 million, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 34,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

