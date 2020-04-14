Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.76, 31,094 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 662,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.74.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 163,801 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

