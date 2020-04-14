Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Boosted by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.17. 340,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.20. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Sidoti upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.45.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

