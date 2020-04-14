Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

CAS traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.99. 458,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 6,652 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total transaction of C$79,557.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,226.60. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 34,656 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$409,287.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,460 shares in the company, valued at C$4,682,192.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,930 shares of company stock worth $2,034,057.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

