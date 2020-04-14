Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

