Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.73 ($3.14).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

