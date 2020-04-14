CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWX. Raymond James reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.63. 123,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a market cap of $282.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$293.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.52 million. On average, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

