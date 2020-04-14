Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGC. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE:CGC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.06. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,728 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.