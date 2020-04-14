Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.24. 206,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,423. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$6.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.6684048 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.