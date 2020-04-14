Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CALM. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

CALM stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of -0.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,318,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

