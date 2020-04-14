BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 578,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

