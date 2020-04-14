Burst 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,328.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, C-CEX and Coinroom. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $7,328.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,089,176,263 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

