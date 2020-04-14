Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down to $166.17

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.32, but opened at $166.17. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $176.17, with a volume of 85,834 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $13,397,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

