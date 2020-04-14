Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down to $166.17

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.32, but opened at $166.17. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $176.17, with a volume of 85,834 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $13,397,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
