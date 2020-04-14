Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

NYSE:BC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,500. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,376,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brunswick by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

