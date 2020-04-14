Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 3,989,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,611. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $1,945,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

