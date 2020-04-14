Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 9,400,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563,090. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

